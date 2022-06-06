Entry-level MacBook Pro announced with M2 chip, Touch Bar, Thunderbolt ports

During the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple announced the M2 chip and a new MacBook Pro with it. Different from the ones introduced in October, this one remains with the design of the 2020 model, which means: Touch Bar, Thunderbolt ports, and no notch.

With the M2 chip, this MacBook Pro is 40% faster than its M1 counterpart. It supports up to 24GB of unified memory, and up to 2TB of SSD. Apple promises up to 20 hours of battery life.

This M2 MacBook Pro maintains the same design that the 2020 model had. It uses Thunderbolt ports and supports Wi-Fi 6. Its 13-inch display features up to 500 nits of brightness.

Since it has the same design, it means this M2 MacBook Pro has an active cooling system, which will help Pro users to take advantage of video and photo editing without the computer losing its power.

The computer will be available to buy next month starting from $1,299.

