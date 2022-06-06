Apple unveils new MacBook Air: M2 chip, case redesign, new midnight blue color, display notch

Apple today announced its next-generation MacBook Air, starting at $1199, featuring the just-announced M2 chip inside. The new MacBook Air has a redesigned enclosure and comes in striking new case colors.

The new Air design comes in silver, space gray, starlight, midnight, and gold. The previous teardrop wedge shape has been replaced with a simpler, flat-edged chassis. Just like the 2021 MacBook Pro, the display has also been pushed closer to the edges with the addition of a display notch.

The Air is 11.3mm thin, features a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID power button, and MagSafe returns for magnetic safe charging. Apple states that the new MacBook Air gets about 8 hours of continuous video playback on battery.

Overall display size for MacBook Air is increased to 13.6-inches, thanks to the slimmer bezels. The notch houses a new 1080p webcam.

The M2 chip is up to five times faster than the last-generation Intel MacBook Airs, and up to 40% faster than the 2020 M1 Air.

It also comes with a brand new dual USB-C port power charger. MacBook Air can fast charge to 50% battery in 30 minutes.

The new MacBook Air is a massive upgrade in all aspects — apart from price. The new Air starts at $1199, a couple hundred dollars jump over the previous-generation $999 Air. Also today, Apple simultaneously updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, priced at $1299. They will be available in July.

