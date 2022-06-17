Apple’s first dual-port USB-C power adapters now available to order

Apple’s first-ever dual-port USB-C wall power adapters are now available to order. These chargers were announced at WWDC earlier this month alongside the new MacBook Air. Even though the new MacBook Air won’t be available or purchase until next month, the new dual-port wall adapters are available starting today.

Apple is selling two different versions of its 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter. One is designed as “compact,” with a smaller form factor and power prongs built directly into the body of the brick itself. The other features an outward-folding design, similar (but smaller) to what Apple has offered with MacBook chargers in the past.

Other than the design differences, however, both of these 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapters from Apple are the same. Here’s Apple’s description:

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.

Both of the new USB-C adapters support USB-C Power Delivery technology as well.

Input: 100–240V /1.0A

(USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A

Apple’s dual-port USB-C wall adapters will be included in the box with certain configurations of the new MacBook Air when it launches next month. In the meantime, you can order them separately from the Apple Store Online today for $59 each.

As usual, you can also find some cheaper alternatives on Amazon as well. Are you planning to order Apple’s new chargers? Let us know down in the comments.

