Apple unveils new dual USB-C 35W power adapter

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac exclusively revealed that Apple had been working on a new power adapter with two USB-C ports. During the WWDC 2022 opening keynote on Monday, Apple oficially unveiled its new dual USB-C 35W power adapter.

Here’s how Apple describes the accessory:

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.

For instance, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of fast charging at speed as high as 27W. This means the dual USB-C wall adapter can fast charge an iPhone 13 Pro Max and also charge another accessory such as Apple Watch.

The accessory also supports USB-C Power Delivery technology:

Input: 100–240V /1.0A

(USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A

The new adapter comes bundled with the M2 MacBook Air.

