Apple support doc reveals unreleased dual USB-C 35W power adapter – releasing soon?

Apple could soon release a new version of its USB-C wall adapter with a notable improvement. A support document briefly published to Apple’s website and seen by 9to5Mac reveals that the company is working on a new 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter…

Apple’s first dual USB-C power adapter on the way?

It’s unclear when Apple plans to release this accessory, and it’s also possible that it has been scrapped altogether. The support document, however, makes it clear that the accessory does exist:

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.

The document was removed quickly after being published. This would mark the first time that Apple has released a dual USB-C charger of any kind. The 35W of power would be enough to charge multiple iPhones, an iPhone, and an Apple Watch, or a handful of other combinations of accessories.

For instance, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of fast charging at speed as high as 27W. This would mean the dual USB-C wall adapter could fast charge an iPhone 13 Pro Max and also charge another accessory such as Apple Watch. In fact, Apple Watch Series 7 is also capable of fast charging with any USB-C wall plug that provides 5W of power.

The accessory would also support USB-C Power Delivery technology, according to the document:

Input: 100–240V /1.0A

(USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A

Again, it’s unclear when (or if) Apple plans to release this accessory. We’ve heard multiple times that Apple is looking to expand its lineup of power adapters, particularly with GaN technology inside. This 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter could very well be Apple’s first standalone GaN charger when it launches, although Apple doesn’t mention GaN technology in the support document.

For instance, Digitimes reported last year that Apple was developing new GaN (gallium nitride) chargers with USB-C connectivity. A variety of companies make GaN chargers that are both smaller and faster than the USB-C chargers Apple includes with its MacBook lineup and sells separately for its iPhones.

Adopting GaN technology could help Apple streamline its charging lineup and make it more versatile with dual-port designs, faster performance, and more. GaN chargers are typically smaller than non-GaN chargers as well.

Another possibility is that Apple could release this new Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter in tandem with an updated version of the MagSafe Duo. Currently, the MagSafe Duo allows you to charge an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, but the Apple Watch is charged at slower speeds than if you were to use a dedicated fast charger.

As you might expect, Apple does note in the support document that USB-C cables are not included with this Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter, so you’d have to provide your own.

