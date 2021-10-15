Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 7 fast charging

One of the headlining features of the new Apple Watch Series 7 is its new support for fast charging. Apple made a big deal about this improvement during its “California Streaming” event last month, but there are some important things to keep in mind…

Apple says that with fast charge, your Apple Watch Series 7 battery level can go from 0-80% in about 45 minutes. Apple published a new support document on Friday afternoon detailing the specifics of fast charging with the Apple Watch Series 7.

Included with the Apple Watch Series 7 is a new Apple USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable. As we reported earlier this week, the difference with this cable is that it has aluminum instead of plastic around the magnetic charger.

While Apple is including one of these cables in the box with Apple Watch Series 7, you can also buy them separately so you can outfit all of your charging spots with fast charge support. The cable measures in at 1m in length and is available for $29. The model number for the cable is A2515, so make sure you’re buying that specific model if you purchase from a third party other than Apple or Amazon.

The second part of the equation is the power adapter that you plug into the wall. As part of its continued focus on reducing its environmental footprint, Apple no longer includes this power brick in the box. This means you’ll have to use one that you already have or buy a new one.

Apple says that any USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery of 5W or better is capable of Apple Watch Series 7 fast charging. You can find these on Amazon from reputable brands such as UGreen for as little as $10.

Here are the specifications from Apple:

Apple 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, or 96W USB-C Power Adapter

A comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) of 5W or greater

Finally, as we reported last month, if you use Apple’s MagSafe Duo or its Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, you can’t tap into fast-charging capabilities, regardless of which cable or power adapter you use. You could, however, place the fast charger puck in a third-party dock of any sort.

