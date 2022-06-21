Apple @ Work Podcast: The Mac Admins Foundation

Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac.
In this episode of Apple @ Work, Tom Bridge, Caleb Coy Rich Trouton, and Chris Dawe join the show to discuss the Mac Admins Foundation.
Links
- Apple introduces new professional training to support growing IT workforce
- Mac Admins
- Mac Admins Foundation
- Donate to Mac Admins Foundation
