Tim Cook once again teases Apple’s AR tech as headset delays continue

Apple CEO Tim Cook is once again teasing the AR future the company has been working on for these past few years. In an interview for a Chinese publication, Cook says he “couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities in the space,” and asks customers to “stay tuned.”

The interview for China Daily happened last week, just after the WWDC 2022 conference. This is not the first time Cook has teased Apple’s AR tech, although it has become more frequent, as rumors about the mixed reality headset and an AR headset loom.

In this brief chat, Cook highlights the number of apps that take advantage of ARkit on the App Store: “For example, we have 14,000 AR kit apps on the App Store which provides an AR experience for millions of consumers worldwide.”

Then, Apple’s CEO teases what customers keep waiting to hear again and again:

“I could not be more excited about the opportunities in the space. Sort of stay tuned and you will see what we have to offer,” said Tim Cook.

While Cook praises the augmented reality technology, this week, Haitong International Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu published a note seen by 9to5Mac that Apple’s rumored AR Glasses are now in the design development stage.

The analyst expects this product to be announced in the second half of 2024. Before that, rumors believe that the mixed reality headset will be announced later this year or early 2023.

Pu writes:

We expect it to adopt waveguide technology, and Corning (GLW) and Hoya (7741 JP) are sampling the glass. We expect Lante to benefit from the partnership with Corning.

Cook also says how excited he’s about this technology, stating once again the importance of “putting humanity at the center of it.”

I am incredibly excited about AR as you may know, and the critical thing in any technology, including AR, is putting humanity at the center of it. That is what we focus on every day.

As we hear more about the upcoming MR and AR headsets, 9to5Mac will make sure to report news on these products.

