How to watch new comedy series Loot starring Maya Rudolph

Apple continues to release new titles to its streaming service, Apple TV+. This week, Apple TV+ premieres the first three episodes of new original comedy TV show ‘Loot‘. Loot stars Maya Rudolph as the divorced wife of a tech billionaire, now $87 billion wealthier.

Maya Rudolph stars as Molly Novak. The series premise is established within the first ten minutes of the first episode, where Molly realizes her husband has been cheating on her. Her husband just so happens to be an uber-rich tech CEO worth hundreds of billions.

Molly gets a divorce, and $87 billion to her name. The series follows Molly as she navigates putting her money to use with a charitable foundation in her name, taking the show into a direction of mainstream workplace comedy motifs.

Loot joins other premium comedy series streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, including Mythic Quest, Trying, The Afterparty, and of course, the service’s biggest hit to date, Ted Lasso.

Loot Release Date

Loot is premiering on June 24 with the first three episodes. The remainder of the season debuts weekly on Fridays.

Loot Episode 1: June 24, 2022

Loot Episode 2: June 24, 2022

Loot Episode 3: June 24, 2022

Loot Episode 4: July 1, 2022

Loot Episode 5: July 8, 2022

Loot Episode 6: July 15, 2022

Loot Episode 7: July 22, 2022

Loot Episode 8: July 29, 2022

Loot Episode 9: August 5, 2022

Loot Episode 10: August 12, 2022

How to watch Loot

You can watch Loot in the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. A seven day free trial is available for new sign ups.

You can get the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV, Roku sticks, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser (using the mediocre website experience) at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ includes a growing catalog of Apple Original TV shows and movies. You can see everything the service has to offer here. Other upcoming flagship releases include prison drama Black Bird, premiering July 6.

