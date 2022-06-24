9to5Mac Happy Hour 387: iOS 16 beta 2 new features and changes, Apple + MLS streaming deal

Benjamin and Zac discuss all the features and changes in iOS 16 beta 2, as well as a grab bag of other iOS 16 stuff including a brand new video player. Plus, Apple announced a major sports deal with Major League Soccer.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Difference between MacBook Air and Pro: How the redesigned lightweight MacBook stacks up
- First M2 MacBook Pro orders now arriving to customers around the world.
- AirPods Max beta confirms higher quality Bluetooth codec, here’s what that means for AirPods Pro 2
- Everything new with the redesigned iOS 16 video player
- iOS 16 beta 2 now resends edited messages to users running previous versions of iOS
- iOS 16 beta 2: Here’s everything new on iPhone and iPad
- Is Apple’s new dual USB-C compact power adapter worth the price?
- This new iOS 16 feature will rid the web of pesky CAPTCHA verification puzzles
- Apple announces exclusive streaming deal for all Major League Soccer games, separate subscription required
