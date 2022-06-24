9to5Mac Happy Hour 387: iOS 16 beta 2 new features and changes, Apple + MLS streaming deal

Benjamin and Zac discuss all the features and changes in iOS 16 beta 2, as well as a grab bag of other iOS 16 stuff including a brand new video player. Plus, Apple announced a major sports deal with Major League Soccer.

Sponsored by Kolide: Got Slack? Got Macs? Get Kolide: Device security that fixes challenging problems by messaging your users on Slack. Try Kolide Today!

Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for an Apple-first environment with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: