9to5Mac Happy Hour 387: iOS 16 beta 2 new features and changes, Apple + MLS streaming deal

Seth Kurkowski

- Jun. 24th 2022 1:47 pm PT

Benjamin and Zac discuss all the features and changes in iOS 16 beta 2, as well as a grab bag of other iOS 16 stuff including a brand new video player. Plus, Apple announced a major sports deal with Major League Soccer.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

