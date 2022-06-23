First M2 MacBook Pro orders now arriving to customers around the world

Apple announced a new generation of the 13-inch MacBook Pro at WWDC 2022. The new laptop, which is powered by Apple’s new M2 chip, went on pre-order last week and will hit stores on Friday, June 24. Now the first customers who bought the M2 MacBook Pro are finally having their orders delivered.

As shared by some customers on Twitter, they are now receiving their M2 MacBook Pro – as it’s already Friday on the other side of the world.

Unlike the new MacBook Air, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is not exactly a major upgrade. Its main new feature is the M2 chip, which is about 20% faster than M1. The M2 MacBook Pro keeps the same design as the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, which means that it has a regular LCD panel with thick bezels and no notch.

Apple also kept the same 720p webcam, the same two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, and weirdly, the same keyboard with Touch ID and Touch Bar. Features such as HDMI port, SD card reader, MagSafe connector, and Mini-LED display remain exclusive to the more expensive 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The base M2 MacBook Pro model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In the US, that version costs $1,299. Compared to the M2 MacBook Air, the main difference of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the built-in fan for better sustained performance while running more demanding tasks.

It’s worth noting that the new M2 MacBook Air is not yet available for pre-order and will hit the stores in July. You can buy a new Mac from Apple or look for special offers on Amazon.

