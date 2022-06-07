Videos: Hands-on with the completely redesigned MacBook Air

Shortly after Apple’s WWDC keynote yesterday, the first hands-on images of the MacBook Air 2022 started to hit the web. Now, we’re seeing some hands-on videos start to surface, offering a closer look at the all-new design of the MacBook Air, the new midnight color option, and more. Head below for a roundup of the first MacBook Air hands-on videos…

MacBook Air features

As a refresher, the new MacBook Air has been completely redesigned, ditching the classic wedge-shaped taper design in favor of flat edges similar to the MacBook Pro and iMac. The new design comes in at 11.3 mm thin and 2.7 pounds – it’s available in space gray, silver, starlight, and an all-new midnight color.

On the inside of the machine, there’s a new M2 chip that Apple says is up to 40% faster for intensive workloads. Apple also emphasizes that the power efficiency is just as good as the M1, with the new MacBook Air offering up to 18 hours of battery life. The M2 also enables the new MacBook Air to support up to 24GB of unified RAM as well as up to 2TB of storage.

The MacBook Air 2022 also offers two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as a new MagSafe port for charging. There are also two new charging brick options, including an all-new 35W compact power adapter with two USB-C ports. MacBook Air also supports fast-charging for the first time, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter.

Other change with the new MacBook Ai include a larger 13.6-inch display that is 25% brighter than the previous MacBook Air. The new display also includes a notch that houses an upgraded 1080p webcam.

Read more 9to5Mac coverage of the new MacBook Air:

MacBook Air 2022 hands-on videos

Here’s a collection of the hands-on videos we’ve seen so far of the new MacBook Air:

