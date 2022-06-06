MacBook Air redesign shown off in hands-on shots from WWDC 2022

Apple unveiled the redesigned MacBook Air with the upgraded M2 chip today. Now press attending the WWDC 2022 keynote are sharing close-up shots of the redesigned MacBook Air for a better look.

MacBook Air redesign

The new MacBook Air design replaces the wedge-shaped style with a thinner take on the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The 2022 MacBook Air weights just 2.7 pounds and measures 11.3 mm in thinness.

Apple says the new design reduces the overall volume by 20 percent. Silver and space gray finishes are joined by starlight and midnight for the first time. The new MacBook Air design also increases the display size from 13.3-inches to 13.6-inches. That’s thanks to the new Liquid Retina display that decreases the bezels and wraps around the webcam.

Apple says the MacBook Air redesign also introduces a brighter screen than any previous model:

The new MacBook Air features a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which has been expanded closer to the sides and up around the camera to make room for the menu bar. The result is a larger display with much thinner borders, giving users more screen real estate to view their content in brilliant detail. At 500 nits of brightness, it is also 25 percent brighter than before. In addition, the new display now supports 1 billion colors, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant.

The speaker system is also enhanced to pair with the new 1080p webcam:

MacBook Air also features a four-speaker sound system. To fit inside such a thin design, the speakers and mics are completely integrated between the keyboard and display — all while delivering an even better audio experience. A three-mic array captures clean audio using advanced beamforming algorithms, while the speakers produce improved stereo separation and vocal clarity. MacBook Air also supports immersive Spatial Audio for music and movies with Dolby Atmos.

Hands-on

Here are some MacBook Air redesign shots from journalists and analysts attending today’s keynote:

new macbook airs have a squared off redesign , the black (midnight) is matte pic.twitter.com/7EACJroiJv — kif (@kifleswing) June 6, 2022

The new MacBook Air pic.twitter.com/pv997agwOD — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) June 6, 2022

biggest announcement today? the new power brick with 2 usb-c ports. pic.twitter.com/241w4DHxG9 — kif (@kifleswing) June 6, 2022

The new Air design is very nice. pic.twitter.com/8ZQgRoduKl — Ben Bajarin (@BenBajarin) June 6, 2022

Availability

Apple says the MacBook Air with M2 will start shipping in July. The redesigned MacBook Air starts at $1199. Are you a fan of the MacBook Air redesign? Let us know in the comments and on Twitter!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: