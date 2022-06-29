Apple TV+ launch series ‘SEE’ starts the beginning of the end on August 26

One of the first Apple Originals unveiled, SEE, will meet its season finale when the third part of the series launches later in August. Starring Jason Momoa, Apple TV+ just unveiled the first look at the final chapter in a new teaser video.

“We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of SEE, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” said SEE showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper. “Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way ‘See’ has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

As you may know, SEE is set in a “brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see.” In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest, but when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

This award-winning TV show features a cast and crew who are blind or have low vision and has been honored for its representation of the visually impaired, winning the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020.

Starring alongside Momoa in the third season of SEE are ensemble cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

SEE is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström, and Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

