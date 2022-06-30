Apple Watch Series 7 durability promoted in new ad amid rumors of rugged version

We are officially in July, and Apple has just released a new Apple Watch Series 7 advertisement that promotes the durability of the device. The ad comes amid rumors of a “rugged” version of the Apple Watch expected to be introduced this fall.

Named “Hard Knocks,” the advertisement shows just how tough the current generation Apple Watch is. The one-minute video shows multiple people wearing Apple Watch Series 7 as they play extreme sports or simply slip on the ground. The ad even has a person rubbing the Apple Watch on a skateboard track and a child dropping the watch into a toilet bowl.

In the end, Apple describes Series 7 as the “most durable Apple Watch ever.”

In addition to a larger display, Apple says Apple Watch Series 7 has new glass that is more resistant to cracks and scratches.

Fundamental design changes were needed to achieve the vision of the larger Always-On Retina display. These same innovations also helped make the most crack‑resistant front crystal yet.

Apple Watch Series 8 rumors

Since last year, multiple reports have been pointing to a new “rugged” Apple Watch model aimed at extreme sports. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this “explorer” or “adventurer” edition will feature a rugged design with impact shock resistance and protective exterior, similar to a Casio G-Shock watch.

Most recently, Apple patented a new waterproof technology that should make products like the Apple Watch more resistant to deep submersion in water, which would be ideal for scuba diving and surfing.

Some leaked renders in 2021 showed a more squared version of the Apple Watch, which everyone believed to be Apple Watch Series 7. Of course, as we know, Apple Watch Series 7 is still based on the design introduced with the Apple Watch Series 4 despite the larger screen. Perhaps that leaked design is the one for the rumored rugged version.

As for the new Apple Watch Series 7 advertisement, you can watch it below:

Prices for the Apple Watch Series 7 start at $399 in the US for the 41mm GPS version, but you can find better deals on Amazon.

