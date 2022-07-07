Apple TV+ currently down for some users: ‘there’s a problem loading this content’

Apple TV+ users are complaining that the service is currently facing an outage this Thursday. According to people on Twitter users, Down Detector, and 9to5Mac‘s staff, it’s not possible to watch a show, movie, or documentary using Apple’s own video streaming service.

As of now, the Apple System Status page shows Apple TV+ as working as expected, but this could change as more users complain about the service’s outage.

For example, one user said they were watching season 3 of For All Mankind when Apple TV+ just stopped working. Around 11:30 AM PT, Down Detector showed a spike of users complaining that Apple’s streaming service isn’t working as expected.

When you try to load a TV show, an error appears: “There’s a problem loading this content.”

As of now, it’s unclear how many people have been affected by this outage, although 9to5Mac can confirm that it’s happening with users in the US, the UK, and Brazil as well.

apple tv+ stopped working just as i started watching For All Mankind season 3 pic.twitter.com/EBNg8n6Ipr — uncle june (@catholicguilter) July 7, 2022

