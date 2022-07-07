Hands-on: Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN Wall Chargers [Video]

No one likes waiting for devices to charge or overly large charging bricks. With the new Spigen ArcStation™ Pro GaN wall charger line-up, it’s easier to pack the power you need without lugging around a huge power brick. With hardware that runs cooler at a higher wattage in a much smaller package, the GaN wall chargers are great for packing along in a tech bag.

In the ArcStation™ Pro GaN line-up, there are three different chargers to choose from. The name denotes the main features with the first two numbers being the total output and the third number signifying how many ports the charger has.

With that in mind, Spigen offers 35W, 45W, and 65W variants. While the 65W charger is larger than the 35W, it is still incredibly small for the power it can produce. The 35W measures just 1.5 x 1.59 x 1.36 inches while the bigger 65W is only 1.5 x 1.59 x 1.87 inches.

What will it power?

For an idea of what those can power, the ArcStation™ Pro GaN 352, which can put out 35W, is able to charge an iPhone and AirPods at the same time. Moving up to the ArcStation™ Pro GaN 452 45W charger can handle power for both an iPad and an iPhone at the same time. And going for the ArcStation™ Pro GaN 652 at 65W will juice up a MacBook Pro/Air and an iPhone at the same time.

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN Wall Charger: Video

All of these come in a package that is significantly smaller than the standard Apple chargers and packs an additional USB-C output.

Sleek design

The dimensions of each charger differ a bit but they share a sleek design language. Coming in a matte white finish, these chargers feature two USB-C ports on the front with the GaN identification. While the plug doesn’t flip down out of the way on the back, the small size still makes them very portable.

Besides the subtle Spigen logo on the side and the GaN label on the front, it’s pretty clean. Void of large text and numerical descriptors, it’s a charger that looks like it belongs with premium devices.

Small, but packed with technology

And while these chargers have a cleanly designed exterior, there is a lot going on inside. Mainly, the GaN technology means that these wall chargers generate less heat and take up less space than other chargers that can produce similar output. Combine that with the 3D PCB technology that Spigen employs, and the ArcStation GaN chargers are easily transportable and can be thrown in a bag.

With dual ports, the Spigen ArcStation™ Pro GaN chargers use Intelligent Power Diffusion technology which makes charging two devices at the same time more efficient. This can be a perfect companion to keep an iPhone and AirPods topped off.

Additionally, Power Quality technology by using GaN reduces ripple noise in the current which can help to improve the lifespan of both the charger and your devices by providing smoother power delivery.

A tech bag must-have

So when looking for a new wall charger, the Spigen ArcStation™ Pro line-up can provide plenty of power to keep your devices topped off without taking up too much space in a tech bag. For a limited time, you can get 30% off with code ‘DUALGAN30’ on Amazon making the Spigen ArcStation™ Pro GaN 352 for $25.19, the ArcStation™ Pro GaN 452 for $30.09, and the ArcStation™ Pro GaN 652 is for $38.49. These discounted prices are available until July 10, 2022, 11:59PM(PDT) before going back up to full price.

