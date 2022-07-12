Payment platform Adyen expands Apple’s Tap to Pay feature on iPhone to more businesses

In April, Adyen announced it would partner with Apple to offer the company’s Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone. The function, which allows businesses to use their iPhones to “seamlessly and securely” accept Apple Pay payments with a simple tap, is now available with the global financial technology platform Adyen.

By partnering with NewStore, businesses, including Vince and Burton, can accept payments with a simple tap of a customer’s iPhone. A blog post shows that Adyen is also partnering with New Black to enable this capability for retailers, including G-Star and Scotch & Soda. Last but not least, it will also be made available directly to retailers and platforms like Nike, Lightspeed Commerce, and Fresha.

“This new capability will change how consumers and businesses view mobile payments. Tap to Pay on iPhone is easy to use, and leverages the built-in security features of iPhone to keep your business and your customer data private and secure,” says Kamran Zaki, COO at Adyen. “We are proud to officially be live, enabling businesses to give customers more choice and flexibility.”

Tap to Pay on iPhone will enable Adyen customers to use a payment solution in an effortless and secure way. Users need an iPhone XS or later to start accepting contactless payment using their iPhone.

Adyen is another major partner to support the Tap to Pay feature. When Apple unveiled this feature, Shopify was its first partner announced.

Tap to Pay on iPhone will be available for payment platforms and app developers to integrate into their iOS apps and offer as a payment option to their business customers. Stripe will be the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their business customers, including the Shopify Point of Sale app this spring. Additional payment platforms and apps will follow later this year.

Adyen also created a special page to help partners to adopt this future in the near future — you can learn more about it here.

