Apple’s Back to School campaign now live in Europe with free gift card on purchases

Apple’s Back to School campaign was launched last month in the United States, Canada, and a few other Asian countries – and a recent report revealed that the offer would soon be available in Europe. Now the offer is live in several European countries, and it offers a free gift card on the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.

For those unfamiliar, Back to School is a traditional Apple campaign in which the company offers discounts and even some gifts to students and educators. Last year, Apple gave customers free second-generation AirPods. Now the program is giving away a free Apple gift card.

More specifically, student shoppers can get a free gift card of up to €150 after buying a new Mac or iPad. As for the UK, the free gift card is up to £120. The gift card can be used for purchases in the Apple Store, App Store, and iTunes Store and for Apple Books, as well as for subscriptions and in-app purchases.

Of course, in order to qualify for the free €150/£120 gift card, you need to buy an eligible Mac or iPad. These are the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the iMac. A smaller value gift card is offered to those who buy a new iPad Air or iPad Pro.

More about Apple’s Back to School campaign

As we mentioned before, the campaign has also been launched in some Asian countries like India and Thailand, but Apple is still offering second generation AirPods for free in these countries as Apple’s gift cards there are not valid for purchases in the Apple Online Store.

It’s worth noting that students can also get AppleCare+ for their eligible products at a 20% discount.

You can find more details about the campaign and discounts by visiting the Apple Education Store. Customers must confirm their eligibility for the discount via the UNiDAYS platform. Discounts vary per product.

And if you’re not a student but are still looking for a discount on Apple products, be sure to take a look at Amazon’s offers.

