Apple’s Back to School campaign expected to kick off next week in Europe

Apple last month launched its traditional Back to School campaign in the US and Canada. This year, the offer gives students and educators a free gift card of up to $150 for those who purchase eligible Mac and iPad models. Now it seems that Apple is getting ready to launch the campaign in Europe as well.

The Portuguese website iFeed.pt has heard from sources familiar with the matter that Apple’s 2022 Back to School campaign will be launched in European countries next week. Similar to the offer already available in the US and Canada, student shoppers will get a free gift card of up to €150 after buying a new Mac or iPad.

In countries where the campaign is already available, Apple is offering a free $150 gift card to those who buy a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac. When it comes to the iPad, Apple is giving a free $100 gift card to those who buy a new iPad Air or iPad Pro.

The gift card can be used for purchases in the Apple Store, App Store, and iTunes Store and for Apple Books, as well as for subscriptions and in-app purchases. Last year, Apple’s Back to School campaign gave customers free AirPods. Now with a gift card, customers can choose how they want to spend their money.

The campaign has also been launched in some Asian countries like India and Thailand, but Apple is still offering 2nd generation AirPods for free in these countries – probably because Apple’s gift cards there are not valid for purchases in the Apple Online Store.

Apple’s Back to School campaign is part of the company’s Education program, which gives students, educators, and other members of schools and universities a discount to buy new Macs and iPads. It’s worth noting that students can also get AppleCare+ for their eligible products at a 20% discount.

You can find more details about the campaign and discounts by visiting the Apple Education Store. Customers must confirm their eligibility for the discount via the UNiDAYS platform. Discounts vary per product.

