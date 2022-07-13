Exclusive: M2 MacBook Air internals revealed in hands-on photos of redesigned notebook

The new M2 MacBook Air is coming later this week, but with no reviews published yet, we really haven’t seen all that much outside of the original WWDC hands on. While it’s not what most would be expecting, thanks to one of our sources, we were able to get some images of the internals of the new M2 MacBook Air.

These first two images give us a good look at the hinge, speakers, headphone jack, and USB C ports. These connectors are pretty standard for Apple products, but the photos do show us the speakers are in the hinge compared to next to the keyboard on MacBook Pros. Audio quality on the M2 MacBook Air will likely take a hit because of this speaker placement.

The other two images give us a look at the battery cells and force touch trackpad. It looks like a classic three-part Apple battery, and the Force touch trackpad doesn’t offer much new. We do get a better look at Apple’s cooling system for the MacBook Air, which seems to be a large heat sink covered in graphite tape for thermal conductivity.

We also get a closer look at the new Midnight colorway of the MacBook Air. It looks a lot more blue in these images compared to Apple’s product renders and the hands-on photos from WWDC. This difference could just be the lighting where the source took the images. There’s no knowing for sure until the device is available on Friday.

These images give us a good look at the inside of the M2 MacBook Air. More detailed images looking closer at the specific chips, specifically the M2, are likely to start appearing over the next few days as we get closer to the M2 MacBook Air hitting shelves on July 15.

