Review: Distil Union’s Wally with MagSafe is an upgrade over Apple’s iPhone Leather Wallet

Apple’s Leather Wallet with MagSafe has been a hit. But what would improvements to the convenient iPhone wallet look like to make it even more useable? After testing out the Wally Junior with MagSafe for the last month, I think Distil Union has answered that beautifully with a real upgrade over Apple’s Leather Wallet.

Distil Union iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe review

Wally Junior with MagSafe specs

Holds up to 4 cards

MagSafe compatible with neodymium magnets

Works with MagSafe stands and mounts while wallet is attached

Handy nylon pull-tab = access to cards without removing the wallet from iPhone

Fully shielded against RFID-skimming and magnetic interference

Quality full-grain leather

Available in black, brown, gray, and navy

Price: $45

Materials and build

Just like Apple’s Leather Wallet with MagSafe, the Distil Union Wally Junior with MagSafe features a premium build quality with full-grain leather and precise stitching.

I’ve been using it for about a month but I have no doubt it will last for the long haul and age beautifully.

A big advantage of the Wally Junior over Apple’s leather wallet is a pull-tab that means you can get your cards out without removing the wallet from your iPhone.

That also means there’s no need for a hole on the back like Apple’s – Wally Junior features a simple and clean design on both front and back.

Wally Junior can store up to 4 cards while Apple’s leather wallet maxes out at 3.

Another major advantage over Apple is magnets on back and front of the wallet which lets you use most MagSafe stands and mounts without removing Wally Junior

In Use

I’ve used a Distil Union Wally iPhone case going back to 2014 and I have to say the Wally Junior with MagSafe is my favorite iteration of the series so far.

It takes advantage of the handy MagSafe system (on front and back), continues the tradition of fully hidden cards with a satisfying and handy pull-tab, and works great as an iPhone wallet or standalone wallet.

A really neat touch is putting a magnet at the end of the pull-tab so it always clicks into place when you push your cards back in.

I’ve found it to be as strong or even slightly stronger when it comes to the magnetic connection than Apple’s leather wallet.

And putting magnets on the backside of the wallet is such a valuable addition, making it seamless to use many MagSafe stands, mounts, and other accessories with the wallet attached.

But like all MagSafe wallets including Apple’s, you do need to remove Wally Junior before charging with MagSafe.

Using the Native Union Snap Magnetic Charger/Stand with Wally attached

I’ve only found two small downsides compared to Apple’s leather wallet. First, Wally Junior is a touch thicker. However, not by much and you can store 4 cards compared to 3 with Apple’s.

Here’s a side-by-side look, Wally on the left, Apple on the right:

Second, with the Wally Junior, you don’t get the Find My integration like you do with Apple’s 2nd gen Leather Wallet with MagSafe.

Distil Union iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe conclusion

The Distil Union Wally Junior with MagSafe offers some great advantages over Apple’s leather wallet.

A thoughtful and functional pull-tab, storage for 4 cards, and magnets on the front and back of the wallet make it an upgrade over Apple’s leather wallet while featuring an equally premium build.

As long as you don’t mind forgoing Find My integration and a slightly thicker design, I think the Wally Junior at $45 ($36 for Prime Day) is a fantastic buy.

You can pick up the Wally Junior with MagSafe at Amazon as well as direct from Distil Union.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

