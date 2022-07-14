iPhone 14 series isn’t out yet, but its Chinese fake cases are

In a couple of months, Apple will announce the iPhone 14 series. While much has been rumored about this generation – and some of its CAD files revealed what they will probably look like – Chinese vendors are already prepared for the new iPhones, as their first fake cases have been spotted.

As shared by Twitter user Majin Bu, these are some of the first iPhone 14 clone cases. In the photo above, you can see the rumored cases for the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Max, and 14 Pro Max.

Here it’s interesting to see the difference between the camera cutout on the regular models and the Pro versions. While it has increased on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, they seem unchanged for the iPhone 14 regular model.

These iPhone 14 cases are made using CAD models and schematics. For example, just this morning 9to5Mac shared iPhone 14 Pro renders that reveal what this upcoming phone will probably look like.

Schematics and CAD files of new iPhones always leak. Case makers use them to prepare their accessories for brand-new phones. While it could miss some details – whether or not a new iPhone will feature a SIM card slot – the manufacturers can already know where the cutouts are if the size has changed, and what changes they need to make.

Although these probably won’t be the iPhone 14 cases – also because the package is completely different from what Apple has been using for the past few years – it’s nice to see that accessory makers are already preparing for the iPhone 14 series.

Twitter user Main Bu is known for leaking upcoming iPhone cases. They correctly predicted most of the cases announced over these past years.

Are you excited about the iPhone 14 series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

They have already made the clones of the iPhone 14 cases, amazing how the Chinese are always one step ahead #apple #iphone14 #cases pic.twitter.com/O6XfCcGhvO — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 14, 2022

