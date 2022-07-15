9to5Mac Happy Hour 390: iOS 16 public beta is out, macOS Ventura System Settings, Apple Car details

This week, Jony Ive says goodbye to Apple for the second time. Apple releases iOS 16 beta 3 for the second time, and we talk about the rumored bigger Apple Watch for the second time in as many weeks. Benjamin and Zac also discuss a really interesting report from The Information about the progress of the Apple Car project.
- James Webb Space Telescope’s first color image unveiled by NASA – Space Explored
- Jony Ive LoveFrom contract was likely only ever a PR fiction; ending it means nothing
- Jony Ive is no longer an Apple consultant, says report
- iOS 15.6 RC version now available with bug fixes and TV app feature for live sports
- iOS 16 public beta is here: Should you install it?
- Get iOS 16: Here’s how to install the beta
- Get watchOS 9: How to install the beta on your Apple Watch
- Get macOS Ventura: How to install the beta on your Mac
- How to install HomePod Software 16 public beta
- These are the five best features of iOS 16
- Inside Apple Car: Jony Ive’s design, Federighi’s skepticism, the ‘jogger incident,’ more
- Gurman: Rugged Apple Watch could be branded ‘Pro’ and replace Edition
