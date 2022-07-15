9to5Mac Happy Hour 390: iOS 16 public beta is out, macOS Ventura System Settings, Apple Car details

This week, Jony Ive says goodbye to Apple for the second time. Apple releases iOS 16 beta 3 for the second time, and we talk about the rumored bigger Apple Watch for the second time in as many weeks. Benjamin and Zac also discuss a really interesting report from The Information about the progress of the Apple Car project.

