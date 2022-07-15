PSA: App Store Connect, TestFlight and other Apple services are currently down

Developers of apps for Apple platforms have been experiencing issues with some of the company’s services on Friday. As reported by some users and confirmed by Apple and 9to5Mac, services such as App Store Connect and TestFlight are currently down due to an outage.

According to reports seen by 9to5Mac, developers are unable to upload new apps or updates to App Store Connect – the platform for managing apps submitted to the App Store. Unfortunately, the problem seems to be widespread as Apple has now confirmed via its website that some of its services are now facing an outage.

The company says the outage in some of its services began around 1AM ET and is still ongoing. Right now, the affected services are TestFlight, App Store Connect, and Xcode Cloud. Some regular services like iCloud Mail and iWork for iCloud have also been affected and may be “slow or unavailable.”

It’s unclear when the services will be back online, but Apple states that it is working to fix the outage.

Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are working to resolve this issue.

Have you been experiencing issues with Apple’s online services today? Let us know in the comments section below.

