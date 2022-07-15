Pokémon UNITE celebrates first anniversary with in-game events, new creatures, and free Holowear

Pokémon UNITE is turning one. In the first anniversary of Pokémon’s MOBA, players will have the chance to receive new creatures to play with, free Holowear, and even six new Pokémon, with three just revealed, and three more to be added later this year.

According to the Pokémon Company, the Pokémon UNITE one-year anniversary celebration starts on July 21 – in other words, next Thursday. When trainers first log in next week, they’ll get each day, for five days, a Pokémon UNITE license and a Holowear. If the player already owns one of them, they will receive 100 Aeos coins instead. Here are the gifts from the game:

Day 1: Pikachu + Fashionable Style: Pikachu

Day 2: Lucario + Concert Style: Lucario

Day 3: Blastoise + Firefighter Style: Blastoise

Day 4: Snorlax + Bedtime Style: Snorlax

Day 5: Sylveon + Checkered Style: Sylveon

In addition, six new Unite Licenses will be available in the coming months in Pokémon UNITE. Three Pokémon have already been announced and three more will be revealed in September. Here they are:

Thursday, July 21: Glaceon

Wednesday, August 3: Buzzwole

Monday, August 15: Tyranitar

From July 21 until September 1, there’s an Anniversary Cake Challenge. During this period, Pokémon UNITE players can receive frosting for logging in, battling, and completing missions. By collections frosting, they can complete the anniversary cake and receive various unannounced rewards.

Last but not least, there’s a new quick battle mechanic called Boss Rush. Here’s how it works:

For a limited time, players can take part in Pokémon UNITE’s first PvE-style quick-battle event in which they work together with other players to defeat powerful Boss Pokémon that appear one after another. The higher a team’s score in the Boss Rush rankings, the better the rewards they’ll receive.

Period 1: Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Sunday, July 24, 2022

Period 2: Sunday, July 31, 2022 – Sunday, August 7, 2022

Period 3: Sunday, August 14, 2022 – Sunday, August 21, 2022

There’s more coming to Pokémon UNITE in the next few weeks such as the Icy Glaceon Challenge, Battle Pass Season 9, Season 5 of Ranked Matches, etc.

How do you like Pokémon UNITE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and don’t forget to download it here on the App Store for free.

