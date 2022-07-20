MacBook not charging? Here are 6 ways to fix it

MacBook not charging? Whether you’re having issues with a particular charging cable, multiple cables/chargers, or intermittent trouble, follow along for 6 solutions to fix a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro that won’t juice up.

Depending on the MacBook you have, it either uses a MagSafe or USB-C cable to charge (modern MacBooks can use either one). USB-C cables are reversible so you can use either side.

Below we’ll cover the most common issues that can keep your MacBook from charging normally. Keep in mind each MacBook ships with a charger that has a specific wattage. You can use power adapters above and below that but it may charge more slowly if you use an underpowered charger.

MacBook not charging: 6 solutions

Make sure your MacBook isn’t overheated or too cold 50º to 95º F (10° to 35° C) is the ambient temperature range suited for MacBooks

Let it cool down or warm up if it’s outside of that range For USB-C charging, try using the reverse side of the cable with a power adapter plugged into a wall outlet you’re certain is working If you have a MacBook that charges with USB-C, try a different USB-C port If it’s still not charging, try a second cable/power adapter if you have one and/or a different outlet Check the MagSafe or USB-C port for build-up or debris Use a magnifying glass or an iPhone camera if you need help seeing inside the port

If you do see lint, debris, etc. be careful removing it as the charging pins can be damaged – gently using a plastic dental pick can be effective

If you’re not comfortable cleaning out the charging port, take your Mac to an Apple Store, Apple Authorized Service Provider, or get in touch with Apple Support Click the battery icon in the menu bar of your Mac (top right corner) you may see an error message describing why your MacBook battery isn’t charging Restart your MacBook Apple says to power down your MacBook and close the display for at least 30 seconds

Open the display/turn on your MacBook and try to charge it again

MacBook Pro charging with MagSafe

If your MacBook still isn’t charging or responding to the restart, head to an Apple Store, Apple Authorized Service Provider, or get in touch with Apple Support.

