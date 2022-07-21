Latest Apple Pay promotion offers up to 70% off at GOAT, Ray-Ban, J.Crew, Lands’ End, many more

The newest summer Apple Pay promotion is out today with special deals on shoes, clothing, accessories, and more. The discounts come from popular retailers including GOAT, Ray-Ban, J.Crew, Lands’ End, Gymboree, Matt & Nat, The RealReal, and more. Read on for all the details.

Apple shared the new promotion in an email to users today. The new Apple Pay deals are available starting now, July 21 and run through August 3.

Apple Pay promotion July/August

Here’s what’s available:

Apple also recommends Dr.Jart+, Levi’s, and Origins as other retailers accepting Apple Pay but those retailers aren’t offering any special deals. Also note, T&Cs apply to all of the above deals like being exclusive to the US.

Apple says to check the fine print found at each retailer:

“Additional terms and conditions may apply. See the applicable partner app or website for details. Partner offers are available in the U.S. only. Offers from featured partners only.”

