Apple and T-Mobile team up for new ‘Apple Business Essentials’ service with the Uncarrier’s Ultimate+ plan

T-Mobile has launched its newest unlimited plan today, Ultimate+ for iPhone that’s focused on small businesses. Notably, the plan features a service that no other carrier includes at the moment: the new Apple Business Essentials plan that features device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud storage.

T-Mobile and Apple launched the new Unlimited + for iPhone and Apple Business Essentials plan today. T-Mobile shared all the details in a press release.

“T-Mobile is joining forces with Apple to introduce a plan JUST for small businesses that tackles pain points they face keeping their business and employees connected. Available today, Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone is the first and only wireless plan that makes IT easy for small businesses, pairing Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, along with a new iPhone 13 for new lines, 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, and more.”

Ultimate+ for iPhone goes for $50 a month per line with six or more lines. Here are the features of the new plan:

Each employee who adds a new line on the plan gets a new iPhone 13 — sleek and durable, with super-fast performance and long battery life.

Ultimate+ for iPhone is the ONLY wireless plan that enables customers to get the all-new Apple Business Essentials, which combines device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud backup and storage — into a single, flexible subscription.

There’s unlimited talk, text, and premium smartphone data on America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network.

This plan includes a whopping 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, so small businesses can keep all their devices connected.

Customers get unlimited Wi-Fi on select flights from American, Delta, and Alaska Airlines — with more airlines, including United, launching later this year.

Finally, this plan helps keep business customers connected in over 210 countries and destinations across the world with unlimited text and data, including 5GB of free high-speed data per month.

Apple Business Essentials is free for the first year. The fine print says the service runs $2.99/month per device afterward.

The new T-Mobile Unlimited+ with Apple Business Essentials is available now, learn more in the video below and on T-Mobile’s landing page.

