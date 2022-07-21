Apple and T-Mobile team up for new ‘Apple Business Essentials’ service with the Uncarrier’s Ultimate+ plan
T-Mobile has launched its newest unlimited plan today, Ultimate+ for iPhone that’s focused on small businesses. Notably, the plan features a service that no other carrier includes at the moment: the new Apple Business Essentials plan that features device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud storage.
T-Mobile and Apple launched the new Unlimited + for iPhone and Apple Business Essentials plan today. T-Mobile shared all the details in a press release.
“T-Mobile is joining forces with Apple to introduce a plan JUST for small businesses that tackles pain points they face keeping their business and employees connected. Available today, Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone is the first and only wireless plan that makes IT easy for small businesses, pairing Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, along with a new iPhone 13 for new lines, 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, and more.”
Ultimate+ for iPhone goes for $50 a month per line with six or more lines. Here are the features of the new plan:
- Each employee who adds a new line on the plan gets a new iPhone 13 — sleek and durable, with super-fast performance and long battery life.
- Ultimate+ for iPhone is the ONLY wireless plan that enables customers to get the all-new Apple Business Essentials, which combines device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud backup and storage — into a single, flexible subscription.
- There’s unlimited talk, text, and premium smartphone data on America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network.
- This plan includes a whopping 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, so small businesses can keep all their devices connected.
- Customers get unlimited Wi-Fi on select flights from American, Delta, and Alaska Airlines — with more airlines, including United, launching later this year.
- Finally, this plan helps keep business customers connected in over 210 countries and destinations across the world with unlimited text and data, including 5GB of free high-speed data per month.
Apple Business Essentials is free for the first year. The fine print says the service runs $2.99/month per device afterward.
The new T-Mobile Unlimited+ with Apple Business Essentials is available now, learn more in the video below and on T-Mobile’s landing page.
