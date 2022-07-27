Firefox’s latest update supports 120Hz refresh rate on 2021 MacBook Pro

Firefox 103.0 is the browser’s latest update for macOS users. In this version, one of the most notable changes is support for monitors with a 120Hz refresh rate, which includes the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips.

This Firefox update also brings improved responsiveness during periods of high CPU load by switching to a modern lock API. When filling out a formulary, Firefox 103 will highlight the required fields in PDF forms.

With improved performance on high-refresh rate monitors with 120Hz or more, 2021 MacBook Pro users will finally experience that smoother scrolling and surfacing the web on Firefox.

The browser also improves Picture-in-Picture subtitles features as you can now change the font size directly from the PiP window. Additionally, PiP subtitles are currently available at Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Hotstar, and SonyLIV.

Last but not least, buttons in the Tabs toolbar can now be reached with Tab, Shift+Tab, and Arrow Keys, which is also a great addition.

Firefox 103.0 also brings a few new accessibility features for Windows users and the ability to access the browser through the pinned taskbar during installation on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Regarding the 120Hz refresh rate support, the 2021 MacBook Pro is the first Mac to bring this technology, which Apple calls ProMotion. Although it’s been more than six months since this machine has been released, developers are still updating their apps to support this feature.

Interestingly enough, even Safari didn’t support ProMotion on the 2021 MacBook Pro when it launched last year, as users had to wait for a software update to take advantage of the smoother of this technology.

How do you like this new Firefox update? Are you enjoying the new 2021 MacBook Pro with miniLED and ProMotion technology? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

