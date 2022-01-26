Apple releases macOS 12.2 with Safari security patch, improved ProMotion scrolling

After a beta period of just over a month, Apple has officially made the latest macOS release available for all users. macOS 12.2 arrives with an important security fix for Safari, improved scrolling in Safari for the new MacBook Pro, and a new native Apple Music app.

Update: As it turns out, macOS 12.2 comes with 13 important security updates:

macOS 12.2 is starting to appear for users via OTA. Head to System Preferences > Software update to check if it’s available for your Mac. Apple has also released a new update for those still on Big Sur with macOS 11.6.3.

While it doesn’t come with many changes, macOS 12.2 includes a security fix for a serious Safari flaw along with a few others improvements and fixes.

The Safari exploit was first discovered earlier this month that can leak users’ browsing history as well as Google account IDs. This was first patched by Apple in the iOS 15.3 and macOS 12.2 RC along with today’s official release.

Another fix with macOS 12.2 improves scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on the new MacBook Pro.

And seen since the first macOS 12.2 beta, there’s a new, native Apple Music app. As we previously noted:

Some parts of the Music app were already native, such as the music library. But now Mac users will notice that searching for new songs in Apple Music is much faster as the results pages are displayed with a native interface instead of as a webpage. Scrolling between elements has also become smoother with the beta app, and trackpad gestures are now more responsive. Comparing both apps side by side, the beta Music app may look simpler with some interface effects missing – this is probably because Apple is rebuilding everything and it will take a while before the native version gets all these visual effects back.

