macOS Monterey 12.2 beta brings improved scrolling in Safari with ProMotion MacBook Pro

Apple today released the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.2 to developers. While the release notes for the update indicated there were no changes, we’re slowly discovering some notable new features. In addition to a revamped Music application, the update also appears to bring much-needed improvement to ProMotion support for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models…

The new MacBook Pros feature Super Retina XDR displays with support for refresh rates of up to 120Hz. When the machines were released, however, many users noticed that Mac apps such as Safari lacked support for 120Hz scrolling. While Apple released a new version of the Safari Technology Preview with alleged support for 120Hz scrolling, it didn’t completely resolve the issue.

With today’s release of macOS Monterey 12.2, however, it appears that Apple has finally addressed this issue. As first noted by Luming Yin on Twitter, the release includes smoother scrolling in Safari on the latest MacBook Pro with ProMotion.

Various reports on Reddit and social media indicate that scrolling in Safari is indeed smoother with today’s beta. 9to5Mac has also tested this and confirmed that scrolling seems to finally be taking advantage of the 120Hz ProMotion display in the new MacBook Pros.

Now that macOS Monterey 12.2 is in beta testing with developers, we expect to see a public beta released sometime in the next few weeks and a general release sometime in the new year.

Have you installed the latest macOS Monterey 12.2 beta and noticed any improvements or changes? Let us know down in the comments.

