Apple releases first macOS Monterey 12.2 beta to developers

Following the release of macOS Monterey 12.1 to all users on Monday, Apple today released the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.2 to developers, as well as a beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.6.3.

It is unknown what exactly is new in macOS Monterey 12.2, as Apple is yet to provide release notes. The previous update of Apple’s desktop operating system, macOS 12.1, came with SharePlay, the Apple Music Voice Plan, Hide My Email, and other enhancements.

One major feature missing from macOS Monterey that was announced at WWDC 2021 is Universal Control, but it’s unknown whether today’s beta enables this feature, as Apple has confirmed that it has been delayed until spring 2022. Universal Control lets users wirelessly control an iPad or even another Mac using the keyboard and mouse of their main computer.

The build number of the macOS 12.2 beta is 21D5025f, while the official release of macOS 12.1 is 21C52.

Apple also released the latest macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 beta today alongside the Monterey update, likely with security patches. The build number for macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 is 20G405.

Notice anything new in today’s betas? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: