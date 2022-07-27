iOS 16 beta 4 reduces time limit for unsending iMessages, adds new edit log

iOS 16 beta 4 is here, and it includes a few notable updates to new features in the Messages app. iOS 16 introduces the ability to edit and unsend iMessages for the first time – but with certain limitations. iOS 16 beta 4 tightens those limitations even further.

These changes likely come in response to concerns over the ability to edit and unsend messages. Apple has not directly addressed that topic, but these changes are clearly targeted at those concerns.

In iOS 16 beta 4, you can now only edit a message five different times. Furthermore, each of the edits is logged and visible to both the sender and the receiver of the iMessage. This means the person you are messaging will be able to see any edits you’ve made. Once you’ve hit the limit of five edits, the “edit” option will disappear from the long-press menu.

Furthermore, iOS 16 beta 4 also reduces the amount of time you have to unsend an iMessage. In previous releases of iOS 16, you had 15 minutes to unsend a message. With today’s update, that time frame has been significantly reduced to two minutes. You do still have 15 minutes to edit a message, though.

If you spot any changes in today’s new iOS 16 public beta or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage of today’s releases right here at 9to5Mac today and through the rest of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: