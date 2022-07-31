Apple Watch SE 2: Everything we know so far

Apple will likely introduce the Apple Watch SE 2 in 2022. A couple of years after the introduction of the original model, the company is readying a second generation. Although not much is expected to change, here’s what we know so far about Apple’s current plans for this Watch.

Design and size

In one of his Power On newsletters, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said the Apple Watch SE 2 won’t have the bigger screen introduced with the Apple Watch Series 7. He said:

The SE will stick to the screen size of the current model, rather than moving up to the larger Series 7 size. But it may get the same S8 chip as the Series 8, an upgrade from the S5 in the current SE from 2020.

With that in mind, it’s not clear whether Apple will bring an always-on display with this model. Even with 40mm and 44mm, Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 6 both featured this technology. Apart from that, don’t expect any radical changes, as it’s been rumored for the Apple Watch Pro.

Will the Apple Watch SE 2 feature the same processor?

The original Apple Watch SE features the S5 chip, which was made available with Apple Watch Series 5. It was similar to the one introduced before, the S4.

Currently, rumors suggest the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same processor as the current generation – and the one previous to that. With the S6 chip, Apple was able to make it 20% faster than the older model.

Since Apple didn’t update the processor over these past few years, it’s likely that Apple Watch SE 2 chip will be as faster as the one available on the Apple Watch Series 8 or “Pro,” although some features could be missing.

What sensors will the Apple Watch SE 2 have?

The original Apple Watch SE doesn’t feature the Blood Oxygen app or the ECG app. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman already reported that this Watch won’t have the long-anticipated body-temperature sensor, which means Apple could be adding the blood oxygen monitor or at least the ability to take an ECG with the Apple Watch SE 2.

Apart from that, it can be that Apple is planning to update some of the older sensors in light of the Apple Watch Series 8 announcement.

Price

With Apple finally planning on getting rid of the Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch SE 2 will likely be the budget version for those who plan to get an Apple Watch.

If plans don’t change, expect the second generation of the Apple Watch SE 2 to start from $279, which is the current price tag of the original model. At the Amazon Store, it’s possible to find the current generation in a better deal.

When will Apple launch the Apple Watch SE 2

This Apple Watch will likely be announced in September. If Apple follows the trend from the previous years, it will be unveiled during the iPhone 14 event in a few weeks from now.

Wrap up

These are the rumors so far about the Apple Watch SE 2. Don’t expect any major improvements, but just a few tweaks here and there. When Apple launched this Watch, the company said it could be the perfect match for elderly people or children that don’t have an iPhone.

Let’s see whether the company changes the strategy and how this Watch will be positioned with the Apple Watch Series 8 and a rumored Apple Watch Pro said to launch in a couple of months from now.

Are you excited about this new Apple Watch SE model? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

