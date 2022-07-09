Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8

In two months, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall.

Same screen sizes as the previous models – but a larger model is in the works

Apple has been pretty consistent in changing the screen size of the Apple Watch. The original Apple Watch until Series 3 had 38mm and 42mm options, Series 4 to Series 6, 40mm and 44mm, and starting now with Series 7, 41mm and 45mm.

For the Apple Watch Series 8, we expect Apple to maintain the same screen sizes as the Apple Watch Series 7. That said, DSCC‘s Ross Young believes the company is working on a larger 1.99-inch screen diagonally, which could mean Apple is readying a 47mm Apple Watch. As of now, Bloomberg believes this could be the new rugged, sports edition Apple Watch.

At least a new sensor is coming to the Apple Watch Series 8

As of now, Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Apple Watch Series 8 will finally bring a new sensor. Both publications and the analyst say a body temperature sensor is in the works.

WSJ: “A planned use for the sensor in 2022 would be for fertility planning, the people said, giving women clues about where they are in their ovulation cycle.”

By the beginning of 2022, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said “body temperature was on this year’s roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently.” While it doesn’t mean that Apple scrapped its plans to bring this new sensor, we still have to wait for new reports to make sure this feature will actually be released.

Then, in July, Gurman reiterated that Apple will likely bring a new sensor to the Apple Watch Series 8:

The body-temperature feature won’t give you a specific reading—like with a forehead or wrist thermometer—but it should be able to tell if it believes you have a fever. It could then recommend talking to your doctor or use a dedicated thermometer.

Similar processor to Apple Watch Series 6

Early this year, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was readying a new S8 SoC for the Apple Watch Series 8 bringing “major updates to activity tracking” with “faster chips across the board.”

By the end of June, the journalist reiterated his report by saying he expects Apple Watch Series 8 processor to be similar to the current Series 7 chip – which is the same found on the Apple Watch Series 6.

That said, Apple Watch Series 8 will be as fast as the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch Series 6. For the next year’s model, Gurman says the Watch is slated to get “an all-new processor.”

Better sleep-tracking tech and fitness features in mind

After years of waiting, Apple finally brought a built-in solution for those who like to track their sleep. Unfortunately, the stock app isn’t as good as third-party options.

With that in mind, the Wall Street Journal reported the Apple Watch Series 8 could have new sleep tracking features, including the ability to detect advanced sleep patterns and sleep apnea. The publication says that one challenge for Apple in terms of expanding sleep tracking capabilities, however, is battery life.

As a matter of fact, Apple didn’t wait for Apple Watch Series 8 to introduce this, as it’s currently testing an improved sleep tracking app thanks to watchOS 9. The same is worth it for the Workout app, which saw a major revamp with more data than ever for runners, as you can learn more about it here.

Wrap-up

So far, these are some of the features users can really look forward to in the new Apple Watch Series 8. Are you excited about the new Apple Watch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

