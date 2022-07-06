Bloomberg: Rugged Apple Watch edition to have stronger metal case and larger display

Since 2021, rumors have been hinting at a new rugged edition of the Apple Watch aimed at extreme sports. Recent reports have corroborated that this more resistant model is expected to be introduced later this year, and now Bloomberg claims that the rugged edition of the Apple Watch will feature a stronger metal case and a larger display.

Rugged Apple Watch

A new report published by Bloomberg on Wednesday reveals more details about what to expect from the new rugged Apple Watch. And interestingly, it seems that this model will have a larger screen than any Apple Watch ever made.

Both analysts Ross Young and Jeff Pu said earlier this week that Apple has been working on an Apple Watch Series 8 model with a 1.99-inch display, which would result in a 50-millimeter case. It was unclear whether Apple was planning to replace the 45mm model with the new one or whether the 50mm model would be a completely new version of the Apple Watch.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, the larger display will be one of the key features of the new rugged Apple Watch. The larger display with a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels will allow the system to show more information during exercises.

The report also mentions that this model will be built with a stronger metal “rather than aluminum” to make it even more resistant. However, there’s no mention of which metal will be used – it could be steel or titanium. Due to the larger size, the rugged watch is also rumored to have a larger battery.

The rugged Apple Watch is rumored to be priced above the $699 of the stainless steel Apple Watch.

Apple recently released a new advertisement promoting the durability of the Apple Watch Series 7, so it seems that the company is really committed to creating a rugged version of its smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 8 rumors

Bloomberg corroborates previous rumors about regular Apple Watch Series 8 models, which are expected to keep the same design and screen size as Series 7 models. The main new feature for this year’s Apple Watch is the addition of a body temperature sensor, which will also be added to the rugged edition of the Apple Watch.

It’s worth noting that, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the watch won’t show specific temperature readings like a thermometer to avoid regulation by the FDA and other health agencies.

Apple Watch SE will be updated with a new, faster chip, but it will remain with the same design as the current SE model. All new models are likely to be announced this fall along with iPhone 14.

Read also:

