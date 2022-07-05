Poll: Which rumored Apple Watch Series 8 feature are you most excited to see?

We are probably only two months away from the official announcement of the next generation iPhone and Apple Watch. When it comes to the new Apple Watch Series 8, rumors suggest that this year’s model won’t be a significant upgrade compared to the Series 7, but there will certainly be some changes. With that in mind, what rumored Apple Watch Series 8 features are you most excited to see?

What the rumors say

For users who already have an Apple Watch Series 7, the Series 8 may not seem like an exciting upgrade. Based on multiple reports, Apple will keep the same design as the current generation. More than that, Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to feature the same processor as the Series 7, which is already the same as the Series 6.

In other words, Apple Watch Series 8 will probably look and perform just like an Apple Watch Series 7. So what exactly will change?

According to a recent rumor, Apple Watch Series 8 will have at least one new model with a larger 1.99-inch screen. This would result in a 50 millimeter watch. However, it’s unclear whether Apple will offer 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm versions of the Series 8, whether the 50mm model will replace the 45mm, or even whether the 50mm model will be a completely new version of the Apple Watch.

As some analysts still believe that Apple has been working on a rugged edition of the Apple Watch aimed at extreme sports, the larger screen could be reserved for this model.

Apple has also reportedly been testing a new body temperature sensor for Apple Watch Series 8. The sensor would allow the Apple Watch to alert users when there’s a chance they have a fever. But according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the watch won’t show specific temperature readings like a thermometer to avoid regulation by the FDA and other health agencies.

There are also rumors about Apple Watch Series 8 getting a new Low Power Mode that is smarter and less radical than the current Power Reserve Mode.

Apple Watch Series 8 wishlist

Of course, we also have our own wishlist for Apple Watch Series 8, which is not exactly based on any rumors. Personally, I’m okay with Apple staying with the same processor for another year since the Apple Watch doesn’t need a super powerful CPU and GPU. However, it annoys me that the battery situation has been the same since the very first Apple Watch.

Fitting a larger battery inside the Apple Watch without changing its design is complicated since we’re talking about an extremely compact device. A new processor that is more efficient than the current one could help in extending battery life.

Some people also seem to want a new design for the Apple Watch since the rumors of a new, flat-sided design. Will the rugged edition Apple Watch have a new design?

In addition to that, there are also rumors about an updated Apple Watch SE with a new chip, but keeping the same design as the current model.

Which rumored feature are you most excited to see?

Now that you are aware of the latest rumors, what do you expect for the Apple Watch Series 8? Share your thoughts in the poll and also in the comments section below.

