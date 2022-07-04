Report: Apple Watch Series 8 to feature bigger display

Apple Watch Series 8 rumors are on fire. In a couple of months, Apple will likely unveil three new Apple Watches – the most important upgrade in years, analysts say. With that in mind, the latest predictions show the Apple Watch Series 8 will likely feature a bigger 1.99-inch display.

According to analyst Ross Young, the 45mm won’t be the larger model available as Apple plans to announce a bigger version, with around 50 mm – or 1.99-inch diagonally. This isn’t the first time the analyst said the new lineup could come in three display sizes.

As of now, it’s unclear whether Apple will offer 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm versions or whether it has something to do with the new extreme sports version rumored to be announced a few months from now.

According to MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu also corroborated this report by saying Apple supplier Luxshare will be the “sole supplier” for a “high-end” 2-inch Apple Watch model.

Yesterday, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported both Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition will feature body-temperature detection. The Apple Watch SE 2, on the other hand, is unlikely to receive this function.

The body-temperature feature won’t give you a specific reading—like with a forehead or wrist thermometer—but it should be able to tell if it believes you have a fever. It could then recommend talking to your doctor or use a dedicated thermometer.

In the newsletter, Bloomberg‘s journalist said that other hardware changes will “probably” be minor. As reported last week, the Apple Watch Series 8 is rumored to feature the same S6 chip available on the Apple Watch Series 6, making this the first Apple Watch to have the same processor for the third year in a row.

Last but not least, Gurman heard internal chatter about updated displays in the new high-end models, which he hopes they get even brighter. Now, this could mean a larger display.

Are you excited about the new Apple Watch Series 8? Do you think a redesign could be announced this year? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

