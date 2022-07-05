Apple Watch Series 8 release date: Here’s what to expect

The Apple Watch Series 8 release date is around the corner and this year we could see a larger screen, a new rugged version join the lineup, and fresh health features. Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be available to pre-order in just a few months. Head below for what to expect on a release date, new features, and more.

Apple Watch launches over the years

Outside of the original Apple Watch arriving in April 2015, Apple has unveiled every hardware update to its wearable in September. Apple traditionally announces the new Apple Watch models along with the fall iPhone event. One exception to that was 2020 when Apple Watch 6 and SE were unveiled in September and iPhone 12 was announced in October.

Apple Watch Series 7: announced September 14, 2021 , launched October 15, 2021

, launched October 15, 2021 Apple Watch Series 6 and SE: announced September 15, 2020

Apple Watch Series 5: announced September 10, 2019

Apple Watch Series 4: announced September 12, 2018

Apple Watch Series 3: announced September 12, 2017

Apple Watch Series 1 and 2: announced September 7, 2016

Original Apple Watch: launched April 10, 2015

Apple Watch Series 8 release date

Apple has a strong history of holding its iPhone and Apple Watch events on the first or second Tuesday in September. But with Labor Day falling on Monday, September 5 this year, the Apple Watch Series 8 release date is most likely September 13 – that is if there aren’t any unexpected delays.

While Apple could announce Apple Watch Series 8 alongside iPhone 14 on September 13, it’s difficult to know how fast Apple will open up pre-orders for the wearable.

With Apple Watch Series 7, pre-orders came about a month after the product was announced, but with Series 6, orders were available immediately. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Apple Watch Series 8 availability.

What we know about Apple Watch Series 8

Of course, Apple Watch Series 8 will come with Apple’s newest software, watchOS 9. That brings features like new and updated watch faces, brand-new running metrics in the Workout app, and improved sleep tracking.

But there are a number of Series 8-specific hardware upgrades we could see. First, Apple Watch Series 8 could land with the largest screen yet. And additional features may include the ability to read body temperature.

Rugged Apple Watch

It’s possible this year we also see the launch of a rugged Apple Watch model. We heard a report from Bloomberg say Apple was exploring this back in 2021 and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted we could see three Apple Watch models launch this fall – including a rugged version.

Apple Watch Series 8 release date wrap-up

Apple Watch Series 8 is shaping up to be a big upgrade with the possibility of getting its biggest screen yet, new health features, everything coming with watchOS 9, and the potential for Apple’s first rugged wearable.

