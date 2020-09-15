Apple officially announces Apple Watch Series 6 with new colors and more

- Sep. 15th 2020 10:11 am PT

Apple has just announced the Apple Watch Series 6 during its September special event. The new generation of Apple Watch keeps the same design as the Series 4 and Series 5 models, but with internal improvements and new finishes — including the addition of an oximeter sensor.

Apple Watch Series 6 replaces Apple Watch Series 5 with improvements over last year’s models. This year’s Apple Watch is very similar to previous models, and it’s available in 40mm and 44m with an always-on Retina display.

As 9to5Mac revealed earlier this year, Apple Watch Series 6 comes with an oximeter sensor, which is capable of measuring blood oxygen levels.

Blood oxygen levels between 95% and 100% are considered healthy; blood oxygen levels below 80% may lead to compromised heart and brain functionality. Risk of respiratory or cardiac arrest is common after continued low blood oxygen saturation. If Apple Watch detects a blood oxygen level below a certain threshold, it will trigger a notification for the user.

Apple Watch Series 6 comes with the new faster S6 chip, with faster performance and new sensors, including an altimeter. Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with several new watch faces, including a new Memoji theme.

Apple Watch Series 6 will be available in stores with prices starting at $399 for the 40mm GPS aluminum model. Pre-orders starts today in the United States and other countries.

