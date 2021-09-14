Apple Watch Series 7 debuts with similar design, larger display, faster charging, new colors, more

Apple Watch Series 7 is being shown off for the first time today as part of Apple’s September iPhone 13 event. The new hardware features an expanded display, new finish options, faster charging, and more.

Display upgrade

The larger display shows more content on the screen and features edges that show clock faces from the sides. The new display supports a full keyboard for text input as well. The display is also brighter during indoor use.

The new case sizes are 41mm and 45mm, up from 40mm and 44mm, and existing Apple Watch bands will still be compatible. Series 7 introduces new Contour and Modular Duo watch faces that take advantage of the curved edges of the larger screen.

Apple says the Series 7 has the most crack-resistant glass with IP6X certification for dust resistance and the same water resistance rating.

Faster charging

Charging has been improved with 33% faster speeds, 8 minutes of charging to last for 8 hours of sleep tracking, and 45 minutes to go from 0 to 80%. This new charging method will use USB-C and the current magnetic charging puck.

Colors and materials

Apple Watch Series 7 is available in five aluminum colors: midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED — no more space gray (now midnight) or silver (now starlight) options for the first time. Stainless steel and titanium colors are unchanged from Series 6: silver, graphite, gold, natural, and space black.

Availability

Apple Watch Series 7 will be available ‘later this fall’ according to Apple — that means no exact release date yet — which lines up with reports of production delays in recent weeks. This probably means a release by the end of October, although Apple hasn’t announced pre-order dates yet.

The Apple Watch lineup still includes Series 3 and SE models without changes in price or features. Apple Watch Series 7 retains the same pricing as Series 6 (from $399).

watchOS 8

Additionally, watchOS 8 will introduce support for automatic bike detection during workouts, fall detection while cycling, and optimized workouts for tracking electric bike workouts. The software update will be released on Monday, September 20.

