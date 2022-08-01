Apple opens applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp with female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders

Apple on Monday opened applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp. This online event connects developers with founders as well as other developers of app-driven organizations who are part of underrepresented groups, such as female, Black, and people of Latin descent.

As described by the company on its website, Apple Entrepreneur Camp aims to encourage more people to “build the next generation of cutting-edge apps” by connecting them with entrepreneurs. The first edition of the event took place in March of this year with leaders and developers from the USA, Brazil, Guatemala, and Portugal.

Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers of app-driven organizations as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and helps form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology.

This year’s Entrepreneur Camp will take place in October 2022, but applications are now open. Developers can choose to join labs with female, Black, or Hispanic/Latinx founders. Attendees will have access to mentoring and code-level guidance from Apple engineers while also being able to interact with guest leaders.

At the end of the lab, developers will also receive feedback and have a chance to win a free one-year membership in the Apple Developer program, which is required for developers to submit their apps to the App Store.

The heart of Apple Entrepreneur Camp is an intensive, technology lab where you’ll work one on one with Apple experts and engineers to significantly accelerate your app. You’ll also hear from Apple executives and have the opportunity to form relationships with your fellow attendees. At the conclusion of the lab you’ll present your progress, get feedback, and chat with some of Apple’s most senior leaders.

More details about the applications can be found on the official Apple Entrepreneur Camp webpage. Applications for this next edition of the event close on August 24, 2022.

