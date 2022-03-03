Apple launches immersive tech lab Entrepreneur Camp for Latin founders

Apple launched this week its inaugural Entrepreneur Camp for Hispanic and Latin founders. The company invited leaders and developers from nine app companies from the US, Brazil, Guatemala, and Portugal to “build the next generation of cutting-edge apps.”

“We are so excited to bolster the impact of Entrepreneur Camp with the addition of this new cohort for Latin technologists,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “It’s an honor to support these founders and developers on their journeys as they build amazing apps that connect, inform, and inspire us.”

According to Apple, in this first tech lab, developers received one-on-one guidance from Apple experts and engineers to help accelerate their apps.

If you recall, the first Entrepreneur Camp was held in 2019 for app-driven companies founded and led by developers from underrepresented backgrounds in technology. The first focused on female founders and developers, and last year, Apple welcomed its first group of Black founders.

Now, in its goal to help more developers and minority communities to grow, the company is focusing on Latin founders.

In its press release, the company highlights the nine apps from the company invited to participate in this Entrepreneur Camp:

Cuca Catch from Brazil

Encantos from the United States

Falou from Brazil (not available on the App Store yet)

Gamma Fighter from the United States

Memoria from Brazil (not available on the App Store yet)

Sinq from Portugal

Tripify from Brazil

Wakeout! from Guatemala and the United States

Yoga Wake Up from the United States

More apps from Entrepreneur Camp alumni can be found on the App Store here. Check more details about Entrepreneur Camp here.

