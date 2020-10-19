Apple Entrepreneur Camp applications go live for Black founders and devs

Part of Apple’s $100 million Racial Justice and Equity Initiative is supporting educational opportunities for Black students and people of color. And that extends beyond the typical classroom and age-range you might imagine. Applications are now open for Apple’s Entrepreneur Camp for Black founders and developers.

Apple shared the news on its Developer website today with the Entrepreneur Camp applications open from October 19 to November 20 for those in the Black community:

Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and helps form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology. Applications are now open for the first cohort for Black founders and developers, which runs online from February 16 to 25, 2021. Attendees receive code-level guidance, mentorship, and inspiration with unprecedented access to Apple engineers and leaders. Applications close on November 20, 2020.

In the past, we’ve seen the success female business owners have found with Apple’s Entrepreneur Camp and the program is continuing to empower those that participate.

Apple’s specifically designed Entrepreneur Camps for Women and Black founders/developers stems from the belief that “apps for everyone should be made by everyone.”

Research shows that Female* and Black founders face unique challenges in technology, especially when starting and leading companies. We created Apple Entrepreneur Camp with the goal of supporting entrepreneurs who are underrepresented in technology as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps, and to form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of founders and developers of all backgrounds. * Apple believes that gender expression is a fundamental right. We welcome all women to apply to this program.

Here’s how Apple describes the program:

During this technology lab, you’ll receive one-on-one code-level guidance on your app from Apple experts and engineers, as well as mentorship, inspiration, and insights from top Apple leaders. After the lab concludes, you’ll get ongoing support and become part of a growing community of other exceptional alumni who can help you build your business.

Learn more about applying for the Apple Entrepreneur Camp for Black founders and developers, stories from alumni, and more details here.

