Apple announces new ‘Racial Equity and Justice Initiative’ with $100 million commitment

- Jun. 11th 2020 9:24 am PT

0

Tim Cook has just announced a new major commitment from Apple to support the fight for racial equality and justice that will see the company donate $100 million to make real change happen.

Tim Cook announced Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative on Twitter along with a video detailing the effort.

He opens with the statement: “The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account, now and always.”

Cook says the $100 million initiative will focus on the US to start before expanding globally and be led by Apple’s VP of environment, policy, and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson.

Apple will focus specifically on education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform to improve the lives of people of color and particularly Black communities.

Also, a neat new addition for WWDC (kicking off on June 22) is a new developer entrepreneur camp for Black developers. Apple will also be increasing its spending with Black-owned partners and companies it does business with.

Finally, Cook notes that internally Apple will be doing comprehensive work to increase the number of people of color (and other underrepresented groups) it hires, develops, and supports.

This huge commitment from Apple comes after the company has been speaking out about the changes needed for racial justice and equality on its homepage, Apple Music, and the App Store.

