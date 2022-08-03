OWC launches new 4TB version of its Envoy Pro FX portable SSD with Thunderbolt

OWC is once again expanding its lineup of Thunderbolt-capable accessories that are perfect companions for Mac users. This time, the company is expanding its Envoy Pro FX lineup of portable SSDs with a new 4TB option that offers a bus-powered drive with up to 2800MB/s speeds.

OWC’s Envoy Pro FX brand of SSDs has become a popular choice among Mac users since its launch. They offer an impressively compact and sleek design with Thunderbolt and USB connectivity options. The design is also IP67 rated, making it resistant to dust, drop, and water.

The OWC Envoy Pro FX is sleek, with heat-dissipating charcoal grey aluminum housing that is IP67 rated so that you can work in the dirtiest and wettest environments. Take on the urban jungle or a chaotic movie set with supreme confidence that your data is protected by MIL-STD810G certified military-level drop toughness. It’s so tough that it was sent into space and back aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.

One of the most notable features of the Envoy Pro FX SSDs, including this new 4TB option, is that they are bus-powered. This means you don’t need a separate power cable or AC adapter of any kind. The drive is fully powered via the Thunderbolt or USB connection to your Mac.

Other specs and features include:

Fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation

Included Thunderbolt/USB cable plugs into to any machine, anywhere

Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime US-based support

Performance capability of up to 2800MB/s with Thunderbolt

Advanced storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable portable drive performance

The new 4TB configuration of the Envoy Pro FX SSD is available to order today from the OWC website for $899. It’s also available in other configurations ranging from 240GB to 2TB with prices starting at $219.

