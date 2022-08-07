Kuo: Apple Mixed Reality headset announcement plans, market expectations, price

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with another research about the upcoming Mixed Reality headset that will likely be announced in the coming months. According to Kuo, this device may be announced as soon as January 2023.

The analyst is doubling down on another report he made in June. This time, Kuo says the market has the highest expectations for “AR/MR headset among Apple’s new products in 2023.”

However, this investment theme has not become a clear market consensus due to doubts about innovative user experience and low shipments of less than 1.5 million units in 2023. Apple may announce the AR/MR headset as soon as January 2023. This media event is expected to reduce investors’ concerns about innovative user experience and low shipmesnet in 2023, and enhance their confidence in the headset’s outlook.

Kuo believes Apple Mixed Reality headset will be the company’s “next revolutionary consumer electronics product after the iPhone.”

While previous reports already mentioned that the Mixed Reality headset will be expensive, Ming-Chi Kuo says analysts expect this product to be priced between $2,000-2,500. A higher price will affect shipment, he writes.

The announcement of the Mixed Reality headset will focus in three main points: use cases, software/service/development ecosystem, and hardware specification details. Kuo says that if Apple can convince investors that this product can get rapid growth in the next few years, they will be less concerned about low shipments in 2023.

While Apple hasn’t even announced this product, the analyst already reported that the company is readying a more affordable version for early 2025. In addition to that, Apple is also preparing its AR-only headset. This device is Apple’s main focus, but it’s expected to be announced around 2024. Below, you can find more details about the difference between these two rumored products.

