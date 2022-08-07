Gurman: Apple readying new HomePod and smart home devices

Apple could be readying a new high-end HomePod, an updated HomePod mini as well as two other home devices that could see the light of the day around the end of 2023 or early 2024, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter.

Gurman says that Apple has “at least four new smart home devices in its labs, but not all will see the light of the day.” As of now, a new high-end HomePod seems more likely to be coming.

As previously reported by the journalist, this new HomePod is codenamed B620, will run the same S8 chip of the future Apple Watch Series 8, and will be closer “in terms of size and audio performance” to the original HomePod rather than the mini version.

What’s new, this time, is that Gurman reports that Apple is also working on an updated HomePod mini. Although it’s unclear what could change, maybe the company could be planning to update all its devices with Bluetooth 5.2 support, since an important audio codec has just been released.

In the newsletter, Bloomberg‘s journalist also explores two home devices that could see the light of the day:

A kitchen device that combines an iPad and a speaker; A living room device that combines an Apple TV, camera, and HomePod.

He believes one of these will launch at the end of next year or in early 2024. Either product would surely compete with Amazon’s options, such as Amazon Echo and Amazon Show.

These devices could help Apple connect users’ homes as the company has pushed the HomePod mini and Apple TV as people’s home hubs.

Which of these devices would you be more interested to see Apple announcing in the mid-term? A new HomePod, HomePod mini, a kitchen device, or this living room device? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

