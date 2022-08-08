Latest Microsoft Edge update comes with new Enhanced Security Mode

The Microsoft Edge web browser, which is available not only for Windows but also for macOS and Linux, has been updated this week with some new features. With the latest update, Microsoft Edge users can now enable a new Enhanced Security Mode that makes web browsing safer on unknown websites.

Earlier this year, Microsoft Edge 98 introduced new security options that enable an “extra layer of protection” for users. What these options do is disable JIT, or Just-In-Time compilation, to prevent websites and web apps from compiling code on the fly. Although multiple websites use JIT to improve web browsing performance, this technology can be used for malicious purposes.

By disabling JIT, the vast majority of websites will no longer work as expected. This is why Microsoft Edge 104 adds a new “Basic” level to the Enhanced Security Mode. As explained by XDA Developers (via Tecnoblog), with the Basic level of the Enhanced Security Mode enabled, security measures only come into play when the user visits an unknown website.

As a result, users will still be able to browse most websites (at least the most popular ones) without any issues. Microsoft Edge will only disable JIT and other features for websites that are not popular or not frequently visited by the user.

With this option, Microsoft Edge will apply added security protection to the less visited sites. This feature preserves the user experience for the most popular sites on the web.

Enhanced Security Mode is disabled by default. You can enable it by going into Microsoft Edge’s Privacy, Search, and Services settings. If you prefer, you can type “edge://settings/privacy” into the address bar. Users can choose between Basic, Balanced, and Restricted levels (the last two will impact more websites).

Apple working on similar feature

Apple has also been working on a similar feature to improve security while browsing the web by disabling JIT and other web features. However, at least for now, these options can’t be enabled separately by users since they’re part of the new Lockdown Mode, which helps users protect themselves against targeted cyberattacks by disabling multiple device features.

New way to import data from Chrome to Edge

Another new feature added to Microsoft Edge 104 is an option that makes it easy to import data from Google Chrome to Edge, even when Chrome is not installed on your computer. All you need to do is log in to your Google account so that Microsoft Edge can download all your data from the cloud.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft Edge for your computer on Microsoft’s website. It’s worth noting that there’s also a mobile version of Microsoft Edge for iOS available on the App Store.

